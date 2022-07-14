AZ HEROES study receives $22M grant for continued research on COVID-19 immunity, vaccine effectiveness

An extensive COVID-19 research study at University of Arizona Health Sciences has been awarded a $22 million grant to continue studying immunity and vaccine effectiveness.

Over the next year, the AZ HEROES program will continue to evaluate different vaccine types, dosing and timing. The study will assess the duration of vaccine protection and the degree to which vaccines prevent more severe illness in cases when vaccinated individuals become infected, especially with new variants.

The AZ HEROES study refers to Arizona Healthcare, Emergency Response and Other Essential Workers Surveillance. It began conducting research in 2020 and originally focused on incidence of COVID-19 infection, reinfection and immunity among health care personnel, first responders and other essential workers.

Last year the study expanded to include children age 4 months to 17 years, as well as underserved populations.