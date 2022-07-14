© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Fort Valley Flooding
KNAU and Arizona News

Heavy flooding forces closure of Hwy 89 amid monsoon rain

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published July 14, 2022 at 2:31 PM MST
Fort Valley Flooding
Ryan Heinsius/KNAU
/
City of Flagstaff crews were out on Thu, June 14, 2022 placing a large orange barrier in front of the Northwoods Apartments along Ft. Valley Road in Flagstaff. The area in west Flagstaff near the Schulz Creek drainage could experience heavy flooding with substantial rainfall.

Arizona Department of Transportation officials have closed Highway 89 in both directions north of Flagstaff because of flooding from heavy monsoon rain.

The closure is at milepost 424 near Johnson Ranch Road and there’s no estimated time to reopen the highway.

Parts of the Pipeline Fire burn area on the San Francisco Peaks received more than an inch of precipitation Thursday and hail was even visible in some higher elevations of the peaks.

The National Weather Service reports significant flash flooding downstream and east of the fire scar, but officials say flood water has stayed within the channels of the Schultz Creek drainage on the west side.

ADOT officials say drivers should expect delays on Highway 89 and seek alternative routes.

