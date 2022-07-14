Mohave County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 'endangered' Kingman woman

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Kingman woman they consider endangered.

Lisabeth Milazzo is 66 years old, has dementia and isn’t able to communicate.

She was last seen Wednesday evening at her residence in the city. Milazzo is five-foot-seven, 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue or green T-shirt with blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Milazzo is also wearing a gold heart necklace that says “Dementia” on it with her husband’s phone number.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (928) 753-0753 or (800) 522-4312.