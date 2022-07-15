ADOT plans road work, lane restrictions next week in Flagstaff and on I-17

The Arizona Department of Transportation is planning overnight lane restrictions and a ramp closure on northbound Interstate 17 near the McGuireville Exit.

The restrictions begin Sunday, July 17 and continue through Thursday, July 21, while crews perform maintenance on the roadway.

Northbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane between mileposts 293 and 294. The northbound McGuireville Exit ramp (milepost 293) will be completely closed on Monday, July 18.

Motorists will need to drive to Exit 298 and then return south on I-17 to Exit 293. A vehicle width limit of 14 feet will be in place.

Separately, overnight lane restrictions are also planned July 17-22 on Milton Road in Flagstaff. ADOT is in the final stages of a pavement rehabilitation project.