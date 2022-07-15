© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

ADOT plans road work, lane restrictions next week in Flagstaff and on I-17

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 15, 2022 at 4:22 PM MST
road.jpg

The Arizona Department of Transportation is planning overnight lane restrictions and a ramp closure on northbound Interstate 17 near the McGuireville Exit.

The restrictions begin Sunday, July 17 and continue through Thursday, July 21, while crews perform maintenance on the roadway.

Northbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane between mileposts 293 and 294. The northbound McGuireville Exit ramp (milepost 293) will be completely closed on Monday, July 18.

Motorists will need to drive to Exit 298 and then return south on I-17 to Exit 293. A vehicle width limit of 14 feet will be in place.

Separately, overnight lane restrictions are also planned July 17-22 on Milton Road in Flagstaff. ADOT is in the final stages of a pavement rehabilitation project.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News arizona newsstate and local newsFlagstaffInterstate 17Arizona Department of Transportationroads
KNAU STAFF
