Trump postpones Prescott rally following death of first wife, Ivana

Former President Donald Trump is postponing a rally scheduled for Saturday in Arizona following the death of his first wife.

Ivana Trump, the mother of the former president’s three oldest children, died in New York City at age 73, her family announced Thursday.

The New York Fire Department reportedly arrived at her home after a call that someone was experiencing cardiac arrest. Trump was found unresponsive at the bottom of the stairs and was pronounced dead at scene.

Donald Trump planned this Saturday's rally to support the Arizona candidates he’s backing in Republican primaries, including Kari Lake for governor and Blake Masters for Senate. He said the rally in Prescott Valley has been rescheduled for July 22.

Lake wrote on Twitter that she’s saddened the rally was cancelled, but that she knows "firsthand that it is important to be surrounded by family when you lose a Mother.”