Ducey sends National Guard to Flagstaff to fill sandbags in wildfire scar flood zones

Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered members of the Arizona National Guard to help with flash flood mitigation efforts around Coconino County, particularly in the Flagstaff area.

Monsoon rains have hit recnet wildfire burn scars hard, leading to widespread flooding in Timberline, Doney Park and east Flagstaff neighborhoods.

About 30 members of the guard helped fill sandbags Saturday with another 60 arriving to Sunday. More members will arrive Monday and are expected to stay until Friday.

Arizona National Guard spokesperson Major Kyle Key told the Associated Press the goal is to have up to 600,000 sandbags filled by Friday. He says most of the Guard members were already in the Flagstaff area for an annual training.

Gov. Ducey’s office said the Arizona Department of Corrections also has people helping fill sandbags.

Parts of the Pipeline Fire burn area on the San Francisco Peaks received more than an inch of precipitation Thursday and hail was even visible in some higher elevations of the peaks.

Neighborhoods that weren't previously at risk of flooding are now in new flood zones following recent several wildfires that have left scars uphill of some communities.

Widespread flooding shut down Highway 89 in both directions for several hours.