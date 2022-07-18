GOP establishment steps up push to block Trump ally in Arizona

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has already helped block one of former President Donald Trump’s allies from winning the Republican nomination for governor in a crucial battleground state.

Now Ducey is part of a burgeoning effort among establishment Republicans to lift up little-known housing developer Karrin Taylor Robson against former television news anchor Kari Lake.

What once looked like an insurmountable lead for Trump-backed Lake could end in a more competitive finish on Aug. 2.

On Monday, former Vice President Mike Pence endorsed Robson, underscoring the divide between the GOP establishment and Trump.

Both Pence and Trump will campaign in the state on Friday for their candidates.