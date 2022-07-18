© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

GOP establishment steps up push to block Trump ally in Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 18, 2022 at 1:06 PM MST
This combination of photos shows from left, Republican candidates for Arizona governor Karrin Taylor Robson and Kari Lake prior to an Arizona PBS televised Republican debate June 29, 2022, in Phoenix. Arizona Gov.Doug Ducey and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie have endorsed Karrin Taylor Robson against former television news anchor Kari Lake, who is backed by former President Donald Trump.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has already helped block one of former President Donald Trump’s allies from winning the Republican nomination for governor in a crucial battleground state.

Now Ducey is part of a burgeoning effort among establishment Republicans to lift up little-known housing developer Karrin Taylor Robson against former television news anchor Kari Lake.

What once looked like an insurmountable lead for Trump-backed Lake could end in a more competitive finish on Aug. 2.

On Monday, former Vice President Mike Pence endorsed Robson, underscoring the divide between the GOP establishment and Trump.

Both Pence and Trump will campaign in the state on Friday for their candidates.

KNAU and Arizona News 2022 Electionvotinggovernor
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press