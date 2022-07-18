© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
No major problems with ballot drop boxes in 2020, AP finds

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 18, 2022 at 1:03 PM MST
Drop Boxes
John Bazemore/AP
/
AP
FILE - A voter submits a ballot in an official drop box during early voting in Athens, Ga., on Oct. 19, 2020. The widespread use of absentee ballot drop boxes during the 2020 election was largely trouble-free, contrary to claims made by former President Donald Trump and his Republican allies. An Associated Press survey of state election officials across the U.S. revealed no problems that could have affected the results, including from fraud, vandalism or theft. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

An Associated Press survey of state election officials across the U.S. found that the expanded use of drop boxes for mailed ballots during the 2020 election didn’t lead to any widespread problems.

The survey revealed no cases of fraud, vandalism or theft that could have affected the results.

That’s contrary to claims made by former President Donald Trump and his allies, who have intensely criticized their use and falsely claimed they opened the door to fraud.

Drop boxes are considered by election officials to be safe and secure.

But conspiracy theories and efforts by some Republicans to eliminate or restrict them persist.

2020 Election
Associated Press
