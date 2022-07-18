Wildfire near Sedona grows to 300 acres

Fire managers on the Coconino National Forest say a wildfire burning east of Sedona on Munds Mountain has grown to about 300 acres.

Erratic thunderstorm-caused winds Sunday evening increased the size of the Committee Fire, which is moving at a moderate rate through heavy brush in steep terrain.

Firefighters are conducting ground operations and using helicopters to douse flames on the edges of Jacks Canyon.

Two hotshot crews and several aircraft are assigned to the fire and more resources have been ordered.

Smoke is expected to be visible from Sedona. No structures are currently threatened.

A closure order has been issued for the fire area.

It was first reported Friday and is believed to be lightning caused.