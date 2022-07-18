© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Wildfire near Sedona grows to 300 acres

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 18, 2022 at 1:41 PM MST
Committee Fire
Grant Cloud/Coconino National Forest
/
The lightning-caused Committee Fire was first reported on Munds Mountain east of Sedona on Fri, July 15, 2022.

Fire managers on the Coconino National Forest say a wildfire burning east of Sedona on Munds Mountain has grown to about 300 acres.

Erratic thunderstorm-caused winds Sunday evening increased the size of the Committee Fire, which is moving at a moderate rate through heavy brush in steep terrain.

Firefighters are conducting ground operations and using helicopters to douse flames on the edges of Jacks Canyon.

Two hotshot crews and several aircraft are assigned to the fire and more resources have been ordered.

Smoke is expected to be visible from Sedona. No structures are currently threatened.

A closure order has been issued for the fire area.

It was first reported Friday and is believed to be lightning caused.

KNAU and Arizona News wildfireFire Season 2022SedonaCoconino National ForestLocal News
KNAU STAFF
