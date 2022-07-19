© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Apprehensions at U.S.-Mexico border set record for fiscal year

Published July 19, 2022 at 6:35 AM MST
Published July 19, 2022 at 6:35 AM MST
Cronkite News
More than 1.74 million migrants were stopped at the southwest border through June, breaking the record set through all of the last fiscal year. There are still three months to go in this fiscal year.

Cronkite News Digest reports he latest numbers from Customs and Border Protection show that apprehensions fell sharply from May to June, but were still above 200,000 for a fourth straight month.

Apprehensions were up sharply in the Yuma and Tucson sectors as well, including a new record in Yuma, where numbers increased almost fourfold.

Analysts say the numbers may be misleading, because they represent repeat border crossers, but Republicans seized on the numbers to attack the Biden administration over its border policies.

