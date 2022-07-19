© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo Nation finalizes pandemic relief spending priorities agreement, focuses on infrastructure

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 19, 2022 at 6:32 AM MST
Navajo Nation leaders have finalized an agreement on spending priorities for more than $1 billion in federal pandemic relief to improve water, sanitation, housing and communications infrastructure.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez on Friday signed an agreement from the Navajo Nation Council to deliver funding to improve infrastructure for water, electricity, high-speed internet, housing, COVID-19 mitigation and specialized hardship assistance to projects and residents across the reservation spanning portions of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

The coronavirus pandemic disproportionately hit Indian Country, underscored stark disparities in access to running water, sewage systems and internet communications amid interruptions in classroom teaching.

