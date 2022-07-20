© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona attorney general seeking another execution warrant

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 20, 2022
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich says he has notified the state Supreme Court that his office intends to seek a warrant of execution for death row inmate Murray Hooper.

It would be the third execution warrant issued this year in Arizona.

Clarence Wayne Dixon was executed on May 11 for the 1978 murder of a 21-year-old Arizona State University student and Frank Atwood died June 8 by lethal injection at the state prison in Florence for the 1984 murder of an 8-year-old Tucson girl.

Hooper and two co-defendants were sentenced to death for the New Year’s Eve 1980 murders of a Phoenix man and his mother-in-law during a home robbery.

The other two men died before their sentences could be carried out.

mark brnovich Arizona Department of Corrections Re-entry and Rehabilitation Arizona Supreme Court death penalty crime
Associated Press
