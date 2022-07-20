Grand Canyon officials monitoring lightning-caused wildfire on North Rim

Fire managers at Grand Canyon National Park say a lightning-caused wildfire on the North Rim has grown to 85 acres.

The Dragon Fire started on July 17 about five miles west of the North Rim Grand Canyon Lodge and is burning in ponderosa pines.

Managers are allowing the fire to burn in order to fulfill its natural role in the ecosystem.

Crews are monitoring the fire’s activity and buffering containment lines to the north and east of the fire. Officials say managers are basing their strategies on firefighter and public safety as well as current and expected weather and environmental conditions.

The Tiyo Point Trail is closed and drivers on W-1/Point Sublime Road are asked to use caution because of equipment and personnel.

Smoke could impact the Grand Canyon Lodge and may also be seen from the South Rim.