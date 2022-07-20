© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Transformer fire causes explosion at Hoover Dam, no injuries reported

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press,
KNAU STAFF
Published July 20, 2022 at 6:27 AM MST
Hoover Dam fire
Adrienne Tiffany Herro
/
A screen grab of a tourist video shared on social media shows the explosion and fire at Hoover Dam on Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Federal officials say a transformer at Hoover Dam caught fire Tuesday morning. According to the Bureau of Reclamation, the fire started at about 10 o’clock and was extinguished about 30 minutes later by the agency and the Hoover fire brigade.

Officials say no one was hurt and it didn’t impact the electricity flow to the 8 million people in Arizona, Nevada and California that rely on it.

Video footage taken by tourists and shared on social media shows an explosion and a plume of dark smoke rising from generating equipment at the dam.

The Bureau of Reclamation is investigating the cause of the fire and officials say they’ll provide updates when they’re available.

The Hoover Dam is situated where Lake Mead meets the Colorado River on the border of Arizona and Nevada.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News arizona newsstate and local newsHoover Damfire
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF