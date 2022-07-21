Committee Fire near Sedona 14% contained, two new lightning-caused starts reported on Williams Ranger District

The Committee Fire burning east of Sedona is now 14% contained. Winds and thunderstorms caused the fire to become more active in recent days, but fire managers say crews have been able to establish good containment lines on the northeast corner.

Thursday, crews will work on the north, southeast and west perimeters of the fire. Aerial resources will continue to aid in firefighting efforts in the areas it is unsafe to send ground crews.

There is a 10 percent chance of rain both Thursday and Thursday night with light winds and gusts up to 15 miles per hour.

Smoke will continue to be visible from the Sedona area. No structures are threatened due to the Committee Fire at this time.

Meanwhile, officials with the Kaibab National Forest reported two new wildfire starts Thursday morning, both the result of lightning strikes.

One fire is burning on the northeast side of Bill Williams Mountain. As of this morning’s report, it was less than an acre in size. Crews have built a containment line and are now mopping up.

The other new start is burning on the southwest side of Sitgreaves Mountain above 8,000 feet in elevation. Two engines have responded and are implementing full suppression strategy.