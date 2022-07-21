© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Indigenous groups want Vatican to return ancestral artifacts

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published July 21, 2022 at 6:01 AM MST
St. Peter's Square in Vatican City.
Ciro Fusco
/
EPA/Landov
St. Peter's Square in Vatican City.

The restitution of Indigenous and colonial-era artifacts is one of the many agenda items awaiting Pope Francis on his trip to Canada next week.

The visit is aimed primarily at letting the pope apologize in person on Canadian soil for abuses Indigenous people and their ancestors suffered at the hands of Catholic missionaries in notorious residential schools.

But Indigenous groups from Canada who visited the Vatican Museums' Anima Mundi Ethnological Collection this spring say they saw some items there that they want to be returned.

It's a debate facing museums across Europe about what to do with their colonial and Indigenous collections.

Indigeneous People Indigenous rights indigenous boarding schools indigenous history
Associated Press
