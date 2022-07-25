Dragon Fire prompts North Rim closures

The Dragon Fire has grown to nearly 1,300.

The lightning-caused blaze is about five miles west of the North Rim Lodge at Grand Canyon National Park.

Officials say the fire is being closely monitored as it’s allowed to “fulfill its natural role in a fire-dependent ecosystem.”

Multiple areas will be closed to visitors starting today, including the North Rim Tiyo Point Trail and the Wildforss trail, as well as the Wildforss forest trail and use area. All National Park Service lands above the Coconino Sandstone between Highway 67 and Point Sublime Road are also closed.

The closures are expected to last until officials deem the areas safe.