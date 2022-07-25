Judge tosses Arizona suit over limits on virus relief funds

A judge has dismissed Gov Doug Ducey’s lawsuit challenging the Biden administration’s demands that the state stop sending millions in federal COVID-19 relief money to schools that don’t have masks requirements or that close due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

U.S. District Judge Steve Logan ruled last week that it was reasonable for the Biden administration to say that the money couldn’t be spent on efforts that would undermine compliance with COVID-19 compliance guidelines.

He wrote that such a program could worsen the pandemic and create more negative impacts, which goes against the purpose of the relief funding.

Ducey is appealing the ruling.

