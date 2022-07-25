Lightning-caused Fuller Fire burning south of Village of Oak Creek

Officials with the Coconino National Forest say crews are working to contain a wildfire south of the Village of Oak Creek.

The lightning-caused Fuller Fire was reported Sunday night. It’s grown to about 2 acres and is producing a moderate amount of smoke that is visible in the area.

Winds pushed the flames slightly last night, but otherwise, fire managers say there is low fire behavior.

Ground crews are constructing fire line while a helicopter conducts bucket drops using water from a Sedona golf resort.

The National Weather Service is calling for about a 60% chance for rain today in the area of the Fuller Fire.