© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Lightning-caused Fuller Fire burning south of Village of Oak Creek

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 25, 2022 at 1:50 PM MST
File image: Fuller Fire
Coconino National Forest
/

Officials with the Coconino National Forest say crews are working to contain a wildfire south of the Village of Oak Creek.

The lightning-caused Fuller Fire was reported Sunday night. It’s grown to about 2 acres and is producing a moderate amount of smoke that is visible in the area.

Winds pushed the flames slightly last night, but otherwise, fire managers say there is low fire behavior.

Ground crews are constructing fire line while a helicopter conducts bucket drops using water from a Sedona golf resort.

The National Weather Service is calling for about a 60% chance for rain today in the area of the Fuller Fire.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News arizona newsstate and local newsvillage of oak creekFire Season 2022arizona wildfires
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF