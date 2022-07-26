© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Sedona firefighters honored for saving life of 17-year-old boy after Oak Creek jump

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 26, 2022 at 3:05 PM MST
oak_creek_2.jpg
Waymarketing.com
/

A group of firefighters in Sedona has been honored for saving the life of a 17-year-old boy who went into cardiac arrest after jumping from a rock into Oak Creek.

The twelve crew members from the Sedona Fire District received Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Lifesaving Award for the June 7th rescue at Grasshopper Point.

According to the Sedona Red Rock News, the boy suffered cardiac arrest when he hit the water after jumping from a rock above. When the firefighters arrived, they said he had an “unsurvivable heart rhythm.”

They gave the boy one defibrillation which restored his pulse. Officials say the impact of the water disrupted the boy’s normal heart cycle, which is a rare occurrence in someone so young.

According to Sedona officials, jumping-related injuries have risen in the past few weeks in the Oak Creek area.

The fire district wants to coordinate with the U.S. Forest Service to discuss placing signs in popular swimming areas warning the public of jumping and water risks.

