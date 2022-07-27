Dragon Fire steady at 1,300 acres

Officials say the Dragon Fire burning has had minimal spread thanks to monsoon precipitation over the Kaibab Plateau in recent days.

The 1,300-acre wildfire is burning about 5 miles from the North Rim Lodge at Grand Canyon National Park.

Park officials say crews are letting the fire fulfill its natural role as naturally ignited wildland fires play an important role in fire-adapted ecosystems by reducing dead wood accumulations to ash and releasing nutrients that stimulate new plant growth. It can also help limit the intensity and spread of large wildfires in the future.

Firefighters prepared containment lines along Point Sublime Road, Tiyo Point Trail and W1-C road to remove large, downed fuels. They’ll continue to patrol the fire perimeter, improve line and remove hazard trees in the coming days.

The Dragon Fire still poses no danger to structures on the North Rim, which remains open. Smoke will be visible from the North Rim and along the South Rim.

Multiple areas remain closed to visitors, including the North Rim Tiyo Point Trail and the Wildforss trail, as well as the Wildforss forest trail and use area. All National Park Service lands above the Coconino Sandstone between Highway 67 and Point Sublime Road are also closed.