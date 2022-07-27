© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Flagstaff declares flooding State of Emergency, Coconino County approves funds transfer for flood mitigation

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 27, 2022 at 2:25 PM MST
sandbags_0.jpg

The City of Flagstaff has declared a State of Emergency due to the impacts of monsoon flooding in areas affected by this summer’s Pipeline Fire. Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy made the announcement Wednesday on behalf of the city.

Declaring a State of Emergency frees up additional resources to support disaster response, including grant assistance for costs associated with public infrastructure damage like debris removal, as well as emergency protective measures and the restoration of disaster-damaged, publicly owned facilities.

The Declaration can be read at www.flagstaff.az.gov/DocumentCenter/View/72765/Post-Pipeline-Fire-Flooding.

Meanwhile, the Coconino Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the immediate transfer of $5 million from the General Fund’s emergency reserve to the County’s Flood Control District to address the ongoing costs of flood response and mitigation in the Schultz-Pipeline flood areas.

The funds will be used to respond to severe and repetitive post-wildfire flash flooding in multiple watersheds connected to the Schultz, Pipeline and Tunnel Fires.

Flooding is currently impacting the areas of Timberline, Wupatki Trails and Doney Park, as well as the west side of Flagstaff. County officials say mitigation needs are outpacing available funds.

The $5 million from the General Fund is considered a loan.

The Flood Control District expects the continued costs of flood mitigation could exceed the costs associated with the aftermath of the 2010 Schultz Fire, which were nearly $6 million.

