Officials, residents prepare for more flooding in Flagstaff

Flagstaff neighborhoods located near wildfire burn scars are trying to manage this week’s onslaught of rains.

Flash flood warnings are in place through Thursday morning as multiple residential areas within the burn scars of the 2010 Schultz Fire and this year’s Pipeline Fire have already faced days of flooding.

County officials said six watersheds experienced some form of flooding Tuesday, while multiple others flooded over the weekend.

Flood Control District Manager Lucinda Andreani told the Arizona Republic that an estimated 1,500 homes are at risk of flooding based on current models.

The county’s deployed extensive flood mitigation efforts to curb the impact of the flooding, including the distribution of hundreds of thousands of sandbags and the installation of concrete barriers.

Coconino County is also working on long-term efforts to prevent future flooding events by applying for funding and working with governmental partners to start critical restoration projects.