KNAU and Arizona News

Wupatki National Monument considered for wilderness preservation

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 27, 2022 at 7:14 AM MST
Wupatki
NPS
/
The Lomaki Pueblo Wupatki National Monument

The National Park Service has determined that the majority of Wupatki National Monument meets the criteria to be considered eligible for preservation as wilderness.

More than 96% of the Coconino County monument qualifies under the Wilderness Act of 1964.

NPS will next prepare a wilderness study to determine what portions of the monument should be recommended for inclusion in the National Wilderness Preservation System.

Officials say that study is set to begin in the next year and will include opportunities for public review and comment.

The designation shouldn’t impact current visitor access or management. Instead, the lands eligible for wilderness designation are already managed in a way that preserves and protects the wilderness character.

