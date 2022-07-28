Mini booze bottles may soon return to Utah liquor stores after decades of prohibition

Miniature liquor bottles could soon return to stores in Utah after the state agency that oversees alcohol approved a rule change.

The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services Commission unanimously voted in favor of the change Tuesday. It would allow spirits to be sold in sizes slightly larger than the average shot or glass of wine.

Alcohol regulators say the push to bring back mini-bottles came from businesses in tourist-reliant parts of the state.

The decades-long prohibition on miniature bottles is one of Utah's many unique liquor laws. At one time, the deeply religious state outlawed liquor sales on Sundays and only sold beer with low alcohol content.

A majority of the state's population belongs to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which shuns alcohol consumption.

The commission now plans to open the proposed change to public comment before instituting it.