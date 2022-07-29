Flagstaff to receive federal funding for flood mitigation

The Natural Resources Conservation Services will provide $2.4 million in flood mitigation assistance.

The money will go toward the construction of Schultz Creek sediment and flood mitigation detention basins that will help mitigate post-wildfire flooding from June’s Pipeline Fire. The 1,000-acre fire caused an increased risk of post-wildfire flooding for multiple Flagstaff neighborhoods, including Coyote Springs and Coconino Estates in addition to Downtown and the Southside.

City officials said in a release Thursday that the proposed detention basins will “detain over 40 acre-feet of water and sediment, thereby reducing life and safety threats as well as the risk of post-wildfire flooding.”

The basins are scheduled to be “installed and delivered in the late summer and fall” of this year.

Similar detention basins have already been installed in other flood-impacted areas, including the Timberline area and in Spruce Wash.