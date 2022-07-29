Pen misinformation bleeds into Arizona primary

Maricopa County is already battling misinformation in the upcoming primary.

The state’s largest county will give Election Day voters Pentel brand felt-tip pens.

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer explained this is because the pens have quick-drying ink that won’t smudge on ballots or produce wet splotches that could jam onsite tabulators. The machines would then need to be cleaned, which could cause long lines at the pools.

But some social media users and prominent Republicans urged voters to defy official guidance and bring their own ballpoint pens to the polls.

The conspiracy calls back to the 2020 election when election deniers baselessly claimed that Sharpie pens provided at the polls would ruin ballots.