Public comment period open for proposed White Mountain Apache rural water system project

The public comment period is open for a proposal by the White Mountain Apache Tribe for a rural water system project.

The proposed Miner Flat Reservoir would store approximately 8,600 acre-feet-of-water for Fort Apache tribal communities. It would include a dam, storage reservoir, water pumping plant and water treatment facilities.

Water from the reservoir would be released to the North Fork of White River and pumped via pipeline to Fort Apache.

The draft Environmental Impact Statement by the Bureau of Reclamation outlines potential effects of constructing, operating and maintaining the system.

Public comments will be accepted through September 12, 2022. More information is at www.wmat-rws-eis.com.

Comments can be submitted during the virtual public meeting, by email at bor-sha-LCB-WMAT-EIS@usbr.gov, through the project website at https://www.wmat-rws-eis.com.

The document is available for review on the project website at https://www.wmat-rws-eis.com. Reclamation and the WMAT will host a virtual public meeting via Facebook Live on Aug. 27, 2022, at 10 a.m. PST. People will have the opportunity to ask questions about the draft EIS.