KNAU and Arizona News

American Medical Association says warming temperatures are a public health crisis

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 2, 2022 at 3:03 PM MST
Steadily rising temperatures are part of what the American Medical Association and others have declared a public health crisis, affecting everything from mental health to physical health to social wellbeing.

Cronkite News Digest reports the World Health Organization predicts 250,000 additional deaths are expected each year from 2030-2050 because of climate-driven health problems, including malnutrition, malaria and heat.

In Arizona, a decades-long drought is threatening water supplies statewide.

Maricopa County last year had a record 339 heat-associated deaths.

