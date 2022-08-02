Coconino County COVID-19 community levels back to medium

Health officials say Coconino County’s community level is back down to medium after the number of COVID-19 cases spiked in recent weeks.

The median age of new COVID-19 cases is 30 years old, according to a recent report from the Coconino County Department of Health and Human Services. Most cases involved those 65 and older. The highest spread was reported within tribal communities and Page.

Community levels are calculated from new cases, new hospital admissions, and the percent of hospital beds occupied by COVID patients. Cases have been steadily rising since April.

Recent statewide data show unvaccinated people are eight times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID, and more than 20 times as likely to die of the disease.

Health officials urge people to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and to get tested if they experience any symptoms.

