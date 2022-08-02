© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Coconino County COVID-19 community levels back to medium

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 2, 2022 at 5:36 AM MST
covid.jpg

Health officials say Coconino County’s community level is back down to medium after the number of COVID-19 cases spiked in recent weeks.

The median age of new COVID-19 cases is 30 years old, according to a recent report from the Coconino County Department of Health and Human Services. Most cases involved those 65 and older. The highest spread was reported within tribal communities and Page.

Community levels are calculated from new cases, new hospital admissions, and the percent of hospital beds occupied by COVID patients. Cases have been steadily rising since April.

Recent statewide data show unvaccinated people are eight times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID, and more than 20 times as likely to die of the disease.

Health officials urge people to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and to get tested if they experience any symptoms.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News state and local newsArizona COVID-19Coconino CountyPage Arizona
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF