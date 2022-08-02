Former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio, 90, makes third run at political comeback in Tuesday's primary

Former Phoenix metro Sheriff Joe Arpaio is making his third political comeback attempt. This time he's running for mayor of the affluent suburb of Fountain Hills where he has lived for more than two decades.

The Republican was voted out in 2016 as Maricopa County’s sheriff amid voter frustration over his legal troubles and court cases involving racial profiling by sheriff’s deputies.

Arpaio in Tuesday's election will try to unseat current Fountain Hills Mayor Ginny Dickey. Arpaio is 90.

He was convicted in 2017 of criminal contempt of court, though he was pardoned by then-President Donald Trump.

Arpaio finished third in a 2018 Republican Senate seat primary and second in the 2020 GOP primary to win back the sheriff’s post.