Finchem wins GOP nod to oversee elections

An Arizona lawmaker who embraces election conspiracies and was endorsed by former President Donald Trump has won the Republican primary for the top elections post in the presidential battleground.

Mark Finchem beat out three other GOP candidates Tuesday in the race for secretary of state.

Democrats and election security advocates warned that a victory for Finchem in the November general election will be dangerous for democracy.

Arizona’s was the most high-profile secretary of state’s race in Tuesday’s primaries.