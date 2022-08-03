© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Finchem wins GOP nod to oversee elections

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 3, 2022 at 4:38 AM MST
Mark Finchem, a Republican candidate for Arizona secretary of state, waves to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a rally put on by former President Donald Trump in Arizona on July 22.
Ross D. Franklin
/
AP
Mark Finchem, a Republican candidate for Arizona secretary of state, waves to the crowd as he arrives to speak at a rally put on by former President Donald Trump in Arizona on July 22.

An Arizona lawmaker who embraces election conspiracies and was endorsed by former President Donald Trump has won the Republican primary for the top elections post in the presidential battleground.

Mark Finchem beat out three other GOP candidates Tuesday in the race for secretary of state.

Democrats and election security advocates warned that a victory for Finchem in the November general election will be dangerous for democracy.

Arizona’s was the most high-profile secretary of state’s race in Tuesday’s primaries.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News state and local news2022 Electionmark finchemvotingArizona elections
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press