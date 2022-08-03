© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Lake leads in Arizona governor race, still too close to call

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 3, 2022 at 5:06 AM MST
Robson Lake
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File
/
This combination of photos shows from left, Republican candidates for Arizona governor Karrin Taylor Robson and Kari Lake prior to an Arizona PBS televised Republican debate June 29, 2022, in Phoenix. Arizona Gov.Doug Ducey and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie have endorsed Karrin Taylor Robson against former television news anchor Kari Lake, who is backed by former President Donald Trump.

Kari Lake and Karrin Taylor Robson are in a narrow battle for the Republican nomination for Arizona’s governor Wednesday morning.

Early results show Lake, a former TV news anchor, narrowly leading developer Robson. Robson initially pulled ahead Tuesday night, but Lake later surged with votes cast on Election Day.

The winner will face Democratic Katie Hobbs in the November election. The Secretary of State easily defeated her opponent, Marco Lopez.

