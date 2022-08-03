Lake leads in Arizona governor race, still too close to call
Kari Lake and Karrin Taylor Robson are in a narrow battle for the Republican nomination for Arizona’s governor Wednesday morning.
Early results show Lake, a former TV news anchor, narrowly leading developer Robson. Robson initially pulled ahead Tuesday night, but Lake later surged with votes cast on Election Day.
The winner will face Democratic Katie Hobbs in the November election. The Secretary of State easily defeated her opponent, Marco Lopez.