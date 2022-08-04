Bipartisan bill introduced to create Border Patrol Reserve through the Border Patrol Enhancement Act

A bipartisan bill was introduced Thursday to establish the Border Patrol Reserve through the Border Patrol Enhancement Act.

It would create a 2,500 agent reserve force, increase the number of Border Patrol agents, and raise Border Patrol pay by 14%.

The legislation would also standardize professional development and training requirement for all Border Patrol agents.

The bill was introduced by Arizona Democratic Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema, Republican Senators Bob Portman of Ohio and James Lankford of Oklahoma and ranking members of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

Senator Kelly says the bill will give Border Patrol agents the “support, resources and pay raises they deserve.”