© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Lake's lead grows in Republican governor primary

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 4, 2022 at 6:36 AM MST
Republican candidate for Arizona governor Kari Lake points to the crowd at a rally for former President Donald Trump on Jan. 15 in Florence, Ariz. Lake's introductory campaign ad included baseless claims of a rigged 2020 election.
Mario Tama
/
Getty Images
Republican candidate for Arizona governor Kari Lake points to the crowd at a rally for former President Donald Trump on Jan. 15 in Florence, Ariz. Lake's introductory campaign ad included baseless claims of a rigged 2020 election.

Kari Lake has declared herself the winner in the Republican race for governor, but election officials say the race is still too close to call.

The former television news anchor is narrowly leading lawyer Karrin Taylor Robson Thursday morning.

The race is seen as a barometer of Donald Trump’s enduring influence after establishment Republicans came out in force behind Robson.

Lake is closely aligned with the former president, who could gain allies with influence over how elections are run as he considers a 2024 White House campaign.

The winner will advance to the November general election to take on Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News state and local newsArizona electionsarizona news2022 Electiongovernor
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF