Lake's lead grows in Republican governor primary

Kari Lake has declared herself the winner in the Republican race for governor, but election officials say the race is still too close to call.

The former television news anchor is narrowly leading lawyer Karrin Taylor Robson Thursday morning.

The race is seen as a barometer of Donald Trump’s enduring influence after establishment Republicans came out in force behind Robson.

Lake is closely aligned with the former president, who could gain allies with influence over how elections are run as he considers a 2024 White House campaign.

The winner will advance to the November general election to take on Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.