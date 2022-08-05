© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Fontest to face Finchem in secretary of state election

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 5, 2022 at 6:18 AM MST
Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes has won the Democratic nomination for Arizona secretary of state.

Additional returns released Thursday night show Fontes is so far ahead of House Minority Leader Reginald Bolding that remaining ballots give Bolding no chance to catch up.

He will face Republican state Rep. Mark Finchem in November. Finchem is a supporter of former President Donald Trump who believes the false narrative that the 2020 election was stolen from him and was at Trump's Jan. 6, 2021, rally that preceded the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Both Bolding and Fontes have warned that electing Finchem to the state’s top election post would be a danger to democracy.

Associated Press
