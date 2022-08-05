Police: Car plows into tribal parade in Gallup

Officials say an SUV sped through the crowd at a parade in Gallup Thursday night.

New Mexico State police told The Navajo Times that multiple people were injured by the SUV, including two officers from the Gallup Police Department.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, who was participating in the parade, told the publication he saw the car trying to hit people sitting along the street to watch the 100th annual Gallup Intertribal Ceremony parade.

Three people were taken into custody and Gallup police are investigating the incident.