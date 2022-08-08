ADOT to close 89A through Oak Creek Canyon overnight for rockfall mitigation

The Arizona Department of Transportation will close State Route 89A through Oak Creek Canyon overnight beginning next Monday.

According to ADOT, the highway will fully close in both directions nightly from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday and then again the following week beginning August 22.

Crews continue to work on a $11.1 million project begun earlier this year to control erosion, mitigate rockfall and rehabilitate bridges.

It’s expected to be complete late 2023 with a possible winter hiatus later this year.

During the upcoming closures, 89A northbound will close at the Cave Springs Campground while the southbound lane will close at the Oak Creek Vista.

Drivers traveling between Flagstaff and Sedona will need to use Interstate 17 and State Route 179 as a detour.