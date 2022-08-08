© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
KNAU and Arizona News

ADOT to close 89A through Oak Creek Canyon overnight for rockfall mitigation

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 8, 2022 at 1:58 PM MST
Oak Creek SR 89A
ADOT
/
A bus descends the switchbacks through Oak Creek Canyon on State Route 89A.

The Arizona Department of Transportation will close State Route 89A through Oak Creek Canyon overnight beginning next Monday.

According to ADOT, the highway will fully close in both directions nightly from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday and then again the following week beginning August 22.

Crews continue to work on a $11.1 million project begun earlier this year to control erosion, mitigate rockfall and rehabilitate bridges.

It’s expected to be complete late 2023 with a possible winter hiatus later this year.

During the upcoming closures, 89A northbound will close at the Cave Springs Campground while the southbound lane will close at the Oak Creek Vista.

Drivers traveling between Flagstaff and Sedona will need to use Interstate 17 and State Route 179 as a detour.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News ADOTArizona Department of Transportationoak creek canyonLocal News
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF