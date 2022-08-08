© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Man arrested in death of Navajo woman; remains found in 2021

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 8, 2022 at 12:09 PM MST
yazzie.jpeg
FBI
/
Jamie Yazzie was last seen on the Navajo Nation. Her remains were found on the neighboring Hopi reservation in November 2021.

Authorities say a Pinon man has been arrested in connection with the death of a Navajo woman who was reported missing in 2019.

Tre C. James is accused of fatally shooting Jamie Yazzie, who was last seen on the Navajo Nation.

Her remains were found on the neighboring Hopi reservation in November.

James was taken into custody last week and faces first-degree murder and domestic violence charges.

His next court appearance is scheduled Tuesday in federal court in Flagstaff.

An attorney listed for James did not immediately respond to a message left Monday.

