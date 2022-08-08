© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

More human remains discovered as drought dries Lake Mead

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 8, 2022 at 12:15 PM MST
Lake Mead
AP Photo/John Locher
/
A sign marks the water line from 2002 near Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Saturday, July 9, 2022, near Boulder City, Nev. The largest U.S. reservoir has shrunken to a record low amid a punishing drought and the demands of 40 million people in seven states who are sucking the Colorado River dry.

Authorities say more human remains have been found at drought-stricken Lake Mead National Recreation Area east of Las Vegas.

It’s the fourth time since May 1 that remains have been uncovered as the lake’s shoreline retreats at the shrinking reservoir between Nevada and Arizona.

National Park Service officials say rangers were called Saturday morning after skeletal remains were discovered at Swim Beach.

Rangers and a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police dive team went to retrieve the remains.

Park Service officials say the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office will try to determine how and when the person died as investigators review records of missing people.

Associated Press
