KNAU and Arizona News

Police: Man that drove into Gallup parade was drunk

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 8, 2022 at 6:41 AM MST
Gallup crash
William C. Weaver IV/Gallup Independent via AP
/
Police section off the site where an SUV came to an abrupt stop after a driver careened through the parade route of the Intertribal Ceremonial Centennial Celebration. in Gallup, New Mexico, Thursday, Aug. 4. 2022. Police arrested several people who were in a large SUV that drove through a Native American celebration in New Mexico, causing multiple injuries along a parade route crowded with families.

New Mexican officials say the man who drove an SUV through a parade that celebrates Native American culture last week was drunk.

At least 15 people were injured in the incident, including two Gallup police officers. The incident stoked fear in the crowd of thousands who lined the parade route in front of businesses selling Native American jewelry, and arts and crafts.

Police arrested 33-year-old Jeff Irving and said his blood-alcohol content was three times the state's legal limit for driving.

The state police agency said Friday they have no reason to suspect the crime was motivated by hate.

