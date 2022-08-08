Police: Man that drove into Gallup parade was drunk

New Mexican officials say the man who drove an SUV through a parade that celebrates Native American culture last week was drunk.

At least 15 people were injured in the incident, including two Gallup police officers. The incident stoked fear in the crowd of thousands who lined the parade route in front of businesses selling Native American jewelry, and arts and crafts.

Police arrested 33-year-old Jeff Irving and said his blood-alcohol content was three times the state's legal limit for driving.

The state police agency said Friday they have no reason to suspect the crime was motivated by hate.