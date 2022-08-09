Nygren chooses New Mexico leader as running mate in Navajo president election

Buu Nygren, a candidate for president of the Navajo Nation, announced he has chosen Richelle Montoya as his running mate Monday.

Nygren selected Richelle Montoya, the 45-year-old elected leader of a Navajo community in New Mexico.

Montoya was most recently elected as the Torreon/Star Lake Chapter President and is a board member of the Na’neelzhiin Ji Oltá, Inc. Nygren described her as a “proud mother” and wife in an announcement posted to Facebook Monday.

“As Vice President of the Navajo Nation, I will work tirelessly to utilize my experience, fluency, education, and drive to bring our great Nation forward under the Nygren-Montoya Administration,” Montoya said. “Together, we will create a strong Navajo Nation that supports all people through a balanced partnership that begins at the local level.”

Nygren will face incumbent President Jonathan Nez in Nov. 8 general election.