Sedona City Council to take on short-term rentals

The Sedona City Council wants to incentivize renting to locals instead of turning homes into Airbnbs.

The council will consider a “Rent Local” program during Tuesday’s meeting, which would give homeowners of registered short-term rentals a cash incentive to instead provide a one-year lease to a local worker.

They must also refrain from using the property as a short-term rental for up to three years.

City officials say nearly 15 to 20% of housing in Sedona is currently dedicated to short-term rentals and the city has struggled with affordable housing for years as a result.