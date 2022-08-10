Sedona to incentivize renting to locals over short-term rentals
The Sedona City Council unanimously approved a program to incentivize renting to locals instead of turning homes into Airbnbs.
The council considered the Rent Local program during Tuesday’s meeting.
The pilot will give homeowners of registered short-term rentals a cash incentive to instead provide a one-year lease to a local worker. They must also refrain from using the property as a short-term rental for three years.
City officials say up to 20% of housing in Sedona is currently dedicated to short-term rentals and the city has struggled with affordable housing for years as a result.