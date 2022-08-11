FBI updates list of missing people on Navajo Nation

The FBI has updated its list of Native Americans who are confirmed to be missing in New Mexico and on the Navajo Nation.

According to the agency, the whereabouts of 186 people currently unknown. FBI officials recently added 19 names to the list and removed 10.

It was first released in late July after agents spent several months examining various law enforcement databases.

Many records of missing Native Americans were incomplete or outdated.

The FBI says the new list pushed local and tribal law enforcement to update their files on missing Indigenous people.

In addition, the FBI says it’s trying to track down leads in cases related to all the names on the list.

Relatives of missing people who are not included are encouraged to contact law enforcement.