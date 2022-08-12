Groundbreaking for Navajo Codetalker Museum set for Sunday

This year’s Navajo Nation Code Talkers Day will be celebrated with a ground-breaking ceremony to bless the future site of the Navajo Code Talkers Museum on Sunday.

A public event is planned to honor and remember the 400 Navajo Code Talkers who served in World War II and helped win the war by using the Navajo language to create an unbreakable code for radio communication.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the creation of the Navajo Code Talkers. Three Code Talkers remain today – Thomas H. Begay, John Kinsel Sr. and Peter MacDonald Sr. – and they’ll be honored at Sunday’s ceremony.

Gov. Doug Ducey, former Secretary of Defense James N. Mattis, Congressman Tom O’Halleran and New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham are set to speak at the event, as well as Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Speaker Seth Damon.

The ceremony will be held in Tse Bonito, New Mexico near the Navajo Nation capitol of Window Rock.

Visit NationalNavajoCodeTalkersDay.com for more information about the event.