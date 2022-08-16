Grand Canyon National Park lifts water conservation measures

Officials at Grand Canyon National Park say they have lifted mandatory water conservation measures at the South Rim.

The measures went into effect earlier this month when water storage levels dropped to unacceptable levels.

Water will be available at the Supai Tunnel on the North Kaibab Trail. Currently, the water at Mile-and-a-Half and Three-Mile rest houses will remain off until crews can repair a damaged pipe.

Park officials say day hikers and backpackers should always be prepared to carry drinking water or be prepared to filter creek water for drinking and cooking.

For the most up-to-date information on water availability in the inner canyon, see the park’s Critical Backcountry Updates webpage.