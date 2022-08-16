© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Illegal border crossings fall in July but remain high

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 16, 2022 at 6:34 AM MST
Authorities say migrants were stopped fewer times at the U.S. border with Mexico in July than in June, a second straight monthly decline.

Flows were still unusually high, particularly among nationalities less affected by a pandemic-era rule, Title 42, that denies migrants legal rights to seek asylum on the grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

In theory, Title 42 applies to all nationalities. But costs, diplomatic relations and other considerations usually dictate who is expelled under the public health authority.

Customs and Border Protection says authorities stopped migrants nearly 200,000 times at the Mexican border in July, down 4% from June.

