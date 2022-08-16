No known cases of Monkeypox in Coconino County

The spread of monkeypox remains a public health emergency in the U.S. with more than 11,000 cases confirmed nationwide by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Confirmed cases in Arizona so far have been minimal and no infections have yet been detected in Coconino County.

According to Coconino County Health and Human Services, staff are reaching out to healthcare providers to communicate current testing protocols and guidance. A monkeypox vaccine is available locally but it’s in very limited supply. Officials are prioritizing doses for people who are known or suspected to have been exposure and are within the 2-week timeframe when the vaccine can still be effective. Health and Human Services says as vaccine supply increases, doses will be available for those at highest risk of being exposed, but there’s no timeframe for expanding eligibility. Coconino County is supplying all other northern Arizona counties with vaccines.

Monkeypox is a viral illness like smallpox, but with milder symptoms and is far less deadly. Monkeypox primarily spreads through skin-to-skin contact and officials recommend those who may have been exposed to avoid intimate and sexual contact until they speak with a medical provider.

Information about testing is on the Coconino County Health and Human Services website or call the CCHHS information line at 928-679-7300.

Arizona health officials have confirmed fewer than 200 monkeypox cases statewide, a majority of which are in Maricopa County.