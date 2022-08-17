© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Planned Parenthood to spend record $50M ahead of midterms in battleground states, including Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 17, 2022 at 3:07 PM MST
The nation's leading abortion rights advocacy organization, Planned Parenthood, plans to spend a record $50 million ahead of November’s midterm elections. It's pouring money into contests where access to abortion will be on the ballot.

The effort comes about two months after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 case Roe v. Wade, which created a constitutional right to have an abortion.

The campaign will be waged by Planned Parenthood's political and advocacy arms and will focus on governor’s offices, U.S. Senate seats and legislative races in nine states, including Arizona.

Planned Parenthood's previous spending record was $45 million in 2020.

